MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman going through tough times this holiday season gets some unexpected help when one of her co-workers reaches out to WREG.

Terri Horner emailed Pass It On, saying her co-worker and friend Ashley Romero was the hardest working person she knows and was overdue for something good to happen in her life.

The two work for a surgery team in Bartlett as medical assistants and have known each other for years.

“She is the hardest working person I know. I know she takes care of not only her immediate family, but extended family, niece, nephew that have lost people more recently,” Terri said. “It just seems like she does for everybody but herself, and I think it would be really good for her too. Have some extra money to pay for bills, groceries, anything. Maybe take a day off.”

We counted out $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from an anonymous donor and waited on administrators to escort Ashley downstairs.

Ashley thought she was getting ready to transport a patient until she saw us.

“I sent in an email about you and how amazing you are and how you do for everybody and your family and extended family and and they chose you. They chose you to do the story on because they agree you’re amazing,” Terri said.

It’s money Ashley says she can definitely use.

“It’s just indescribable. It’s been a really rough, rough year and thank you so much,” she said. “Just going through a divorce, had some deaths in the family, and anything that could go wrong with my house has gone wrong. I’ve had a flood twice.”

On top of paying for costly repairs and having some medical issues, the mother of two has found herself taking care of her niece and nephew.

“My niece and nephew a year ago lost their mom, and now their grandmother died, so I’ve been helping with them as much as I can. I work four jobs just to kind of stay afloat,” Ashley said.

Ashley has been working seven days a week, night and day, but she’s grateful she has a support system like Terri and others who come to her aid.

It’s just in time for the holiday season.

“My kids are kinda older you know, and I’ve just been telling them that we’re not getting Christmas this year,” Ashley said. “We’re going to have an amazing Christmas, and this will let me be able to get them Christmas. It’s just indescribable. Thank you so much.”