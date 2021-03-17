Wife of Memphis pastor blessed for helping others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis pastor and his wife have invested years in their church and community. Now as they deal with health challenges, there are some blessings coming their way.

Playmaker Lashonda Shields tells us why she nominated Dr. Vivian Wesson and her husband for Pass It On.

“He’s having medical issues to where right now he needs someone to care for him, so she’s right there by his side,” she said.

Shields has been touched by the ministry of the Wessons at Westhaven Community Church.

“Anytime I call they are always there,” she said. “They just look out for the people in their church and they’re just really a blessing to us, to us all.”

Shields and WREG’s Tim Simpson make the short trip to the Wesson home and surprise them with $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors.

Dr. Wesson is overwhelmed.

“God is just a good God,” she said. “My husband was a big part of my life and he slowly started going down with dementia and diabetes and all of that. And then there was so many things like they were crumbling around us.”

“It’s just been kind of rough at times physically, it’s been really rough, but God has seen me through everything,” she added.