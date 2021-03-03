Tipton County man who survived Covid gets Pass It On surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Pass It On surprise started at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Millington. That’s where WREG’s Tim Simpson met playmaker Lynn Goin who shared more about her friend David Duncan and his family.

“Back in December, was admitted to the hospital with the Covid-19 virus. He spent a couple of weeks in the hospital, part of it was in ICU. And of course he’s not able to work during that time,” she explained.

Missing work while in the hospital was hard on the family as Duncan was self employed.

“It was probably a week or two after that when he got out that he was actually able to even start working part time.”

Financial challenges looming, more difficulties were not far behind.

“They had two major appliances that went out in their home,” said Goin.”They had some major car issues to take place.”

“For all the years I’ve known them, they’ve always been willing to give to anyone who needed help. If they had it, they’d give it,” Goin said of the Duncan family.

Without delay, the pair headed to the Duncan home and found the entire family inside. Goin quickly explained why she, two strangers and a news camera were at their door.

“I tried to find a way that I can do something else to help you guys and to let you know how much you’re loved and how important you are,” she said.

With that, the Duncan family received $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from anonymous donors.

“Oh my goodness, thank you so much. Wow. What a blessing” said David Duncan.

He said he still remembers the uncertainty of Covid.

“There were times that I was afraid for my life, but I had peace knowing that if something happened to me I knew where I would end up,” he said.

The Pass It On donation will help with the bills, he said.

“I was in the hospital for, in the ICU for 16 day,” he said. “And so as a small business owner nobody’s running the shop when you’re not there. So it’s a real blessing, thank you so much.”