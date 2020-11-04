Struggling Horn Lake family gets Pass It On surprise

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A family in Horn Lake has been through a lot recently but things are looking up thanks to a caring friend.

WREG’s Tim Simpson met with playmaker Grace and told us more about Cassandra Diouf and her family.

“They were living in their car for about three months. Had no where to live. I was bringing them food, trying to get them some money, and stuff like that.”

Grace left her job to care for her husband following an accident. He later suffered a heart attack and then COVID hit.

“So it’s just one thing after another after another. And they’re struggling, like extremely bad and I don’t know what more to do to help them.”

“So they were living in a car and now they’ve found a place to live but the rent, they’ve not been able to come up with the rent money. Some health issues. Just some really tough times.”

The pair camp out inside Hardees until Cassandra shows up and Grace springs the surprise.

“I wanted to nominate you for the Pass It On,” she said.

Cassandra received $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors.

She couldn’t believe it.

“Can I hug you?”

“Yeah, we were homeless and we just got this place. It hasn’t even been a year. So we were homeless last year for a long time.”

But wait, there’s more!

Tim shared the story about another lady who dropped by the TV station one day.

And she said ‘I would like to help out someone who’s really in need,’ so there’s an additional gift to give to her.”

“What? No way.”

Grace started counting and discovered an extra $1,200.

“How does that make you feel?”

“It makes me feel so great. You guys just don’t know understand what you’ve done.”