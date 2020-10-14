Signs of encouragement help ‘Brighton’ teachers’ day

Today’s Pass It On story begins in north Shelby County and it centers on one word: Encouragement.

Christa and Bethany are teachers at Brighton Elementary, and they want to pass it on to Mark and Angela, who stand by the roadside most mornings and offer signs of encouragement to every car and truck that passes by.

The signs make a big difference to these teachers. They say it’s just the boost they need to get their day going.

So why do they hold signs of encouragement each day?

“There was so much going on in the news, and I saw people holding up different placards protesting and I said to the Lord, ‘I do not want to be a part of that.’ That’s not something that I think we would be pleased to be a part of,” Mark said.

“And the Lord spoke to me and he said, ‘If you don’t want to be a part of that, then you need to do something positive.’ I said, ‘What do we need to do?’ He said, ‘You need to get some of those same signs like they’re holding up, you need to write on there something positive.’”