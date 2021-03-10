Sandwich shop employee not giving up after tough year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lenny’s Sub Shop is known for its delicious sandwiches, but an employee at the Riverdale location has had some real struggles over the past year.

Playmaker Ellen Hemingson explains that her son manages the store and one of his employees Lynn has what she describes as the worst of luck.

“She had a car break down, she had a water leak in her home, and then on top of that, her elderly mother, she had Covid,” she explains. “Then due to the Covid she ended up having seizures and ended up in a nursing home.”

“Then unfortunately the snow storm came and and so she was not able to travel and her mother passed away while she was here,” she adds.

And that was only in the last few months, with even more difficulties going back into 2020. At this point, WREG’s Tim Simpson has heard all he needs to hear and the pair head for the Lenny’s to Pass It On.

“You’re so sweet and I thought you needed a little cheering up,” Ellen explains before Lynn receives $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors.

Lynn is encouraged by the kindsness of a friend and will continue working hard even through the difficult challenges.