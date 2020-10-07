Resilient teen helps Pass It On to another child facing setback after lawn mower accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In March 2007, four-year-old Sydni Aylor from Hornsby, Tennessee had her foot ambutated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a lawn mower accident. Though the months and years ahead proved grueling at times, she never gave up.

“I still play softball and golf. In middle school I used to play basketball, volleyball, softball and golf. So I can do anything a regular kid can do.”

WREG’s Tim Simpson remembered when the accident happened.

“I remember when you were four years old and had that accident because I actually came out to the fundraiser for you during that time. You probably don’t remember that. I do remember flying in on a helicopter with you. Came in on a helicopter and had hair back in those days.”

This time Sydni wanted to help someone else.

“The girl I’m going to Pass It On to today. She was also in a lawn mower accident that caused her to lose part of her leg too. Ever since I found out about it, I just wanted to help her out as much as I could like people helped me out when I was going through the same thing she was.”

Masked up, the pair drove to the Hardeman County Courthouse to meet four-year-old Shawna Campbell and her mother Kayla for the big Pass It On surprise.

“Ever since I heard about it and getting to know y’all, I just wanted to something for y’all like that was done for me,” explained Sydni. “So I just wanted to Pass It On to y’all.”

Tim hands over $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors for a total of $1,000.

“I also have others from friends and family just to add on to it,” said Sydni.

A total of $2,500.

How does Kayla feel?

“Makes you realize how many people actually pay attention to things that happen like that and the changes you have to go through.”