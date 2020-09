MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman has overcome years of drug abuse and credits her caregiver with helping her stay clean in this week’s Pass It On.

Addiction can lead to a never ending cycle of crime, incarceration, poverty and even death. Miraculously Donna Boyce was able to shake free.

“I’ve been homeless. I’ve been on drugs. I’ve been clean for 16 years,” Boyce said.

The caregiver’s name is Mrs. Mack, and today she’s getting paid back.