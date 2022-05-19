MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single mom is working hard to provide for her kids but she’s had some recent setbacks. Luckily, she knows someone who cared enough to reach out to Tim Simpson.

Thelma Perry has a heart of gold. When she found out what her dental hygienist, Stephanie Chipman had gone through, she was determined to help.

“Stephanie has gone through sort of a rough time over the course of the last six months or so,” Thelma said. “She contracted covid and had to leave work for a little while…Then later in January, she was involved in a really bad car accident, and again out of work.”



However, it gets worse.

“Latter part of March, during the spring break, her kids were out of town, and she was at work, her apartment burned down. She lost everything. And sadly, her pet was lost in it too,” Thelma said. “That’s a mental stress for the children. And just having a hard time. My heart went out to her when she shared the story with me and I just want to help her.”

“Well, I’ve got something that I think would encourage her,” Tim said. “I’ve got 300 dollars from News Channel 3 plus 700 dollars from our anonymous donors for a total of $1,000. You think that will encourage her?”

“I know it will,” Thelma said. She loads up and we make the short drive to the dental office to find Stephanie.



Moments later, we find her. Stephanie has no clue what’s going on.

“I know that times have been rough for you with the house fire and everything, so I called in to Channel 3 Pass It On and I have a thousand dollars that I want to give to you, ” Thelma said.

She counts out the cash while Stephanie is still in shock

“Thank you so much. I love you,” Stephanie said. This gift comes at a critical time.

“I’m a single mom with two kids. I have a four-year-old and eight-year-old and we lost everything,” Stephanie said. “My family’s not from here, so we were just staying between friends and extended stays and their dad’s parents’ house and we really didn’t know how we were going to rebuild our lives because I didn’t have renters insurance.”

Her friends and co-workers have stepped up to help.

“I have received an overwhelming amount of support and I cannot thank everyone enough,” Stephanie said.



As a dental hygienist, Stephanie’s job includes helping patients improve their smiles. Today, a patient named Thelma returned the favor.