MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s nothing like having great neighbors, especially when times are tough. A Raleigh woman is having some major health issues, but her neighbor has her back.

Tina Littrell and Rendi Johnson have been neighbors for years.

“She’s like the god daughter I never had,” Tina said. “She’s also my best friend.”



Their families enjoy getting together.

“We have patio dinners. Either one week she will cook or one week I’ll cook and we just have a big ole table, lined up with plates, cups and everything,” Tina said. “I love the table for the kids. We sit out on the patio and just east and just have fun.”



Times are tough for Rendi as of late.



“Just recently this year she was diagnosed with lupus. And this past week she’s had her first episode with lupus and she’s really going through it,” Tina said. “Her husband is the only one working right now because she’s unable to work because of her lupus and i thought it would be a good idea to pass it on to them just to be a blessing to them.”



Tim then grabs the cash. “I’ve got $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors,” Tim said. “There is $1,000.”



Tina loads up and we follow her to the apartment complex. A few minutes later, we climb the stairs to Rendi’s apartment. After a knock at the door, this is the reaction Rendi’s daughter has when she sees the camera.

“Your mom still doesn’t feel like coming to the door? Oh, okay.” Tina asked



Rendi is in bed sick so her daughter Makayla steps in.

“We know that your mom and dad have been going through some hard times,” Tina said. I nominated them to get a Pass It On.”



Tina counts out the 300 dollars from News Channel 3.

“One, two, three, four, five, six and seven from the anonymous donor,” she said.



How does Mikayla feel?

“I’m shocked,” Mikayla said.



These two families are close. These two families are bonded and today’s $1,000 surprise is an encouragement during Rendi’s time of sickness.