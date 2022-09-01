MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s never easy losing someone you love.

In this week’s pass it on, Tim Simpson introduces a Munford woman who’s lost the love of her life.

Chris and Courtney Shelton had a wonderful life together. He was a veteran who served two duties in Iraq. Everything changed earlier this summer.

Meet our playmaker, Rhonda Castleman.

“I have a friend named Courtney who very unexpectedly lost her husband on the first of July. She has four children under the age of 18 that live in the house. Two that are grown but the four in the house are 16, nine, eight, and two,” Rhonda said.

Chris was a good husband and father. He was kind and always willing to help

“He was the sole provider for the household. She’s been a stay-at-home mom for years. She’s lost. Bless her heart. She has reached out to friends for help and we’ve helped here and there where we could,” Rhonda said.

Rhonda’s friend Courtney is going to get some Pass It On help.

“I’m going to fan out the $300 dollars from News Channel 3 plus $700 from our anonymous donors. There’s $1,000.”

Rhonda loads up and we follow her for the short drive to Courtney’s house.

“I have something for you that I think will help a little bit.”

Rhonda counts our Pass It On cash.

“I know it’s not a fix, but it will help for a minute,” Rhonda said.

The emotions are still raw.

“Hey Courtney, this is from a church out in Hardeman County an extra $300.”

A total of $1,300 will help pay the rent this month and buy some groceries, but it won’t diminish the grief from Courtney’s recent loss.

“He was always doing something for somebody else. It’s just disheartening to know that someone who is so good and as kind, caring and loving and helpful as Chris and all he did for this country and what he did for his family and friends, and in the end, he couldn’t get the help that he needed,” Courtney said.

Courtney’s husband Chris suffered from PTSD and took his own life.

“Our veterans deserve more. My husband deserved more. These kids deserve more,” Courtney said.

Let this story be a reminder of the military families that sacrifice so much for our country. We lose some on the battlefield, we lose others when the battle follows them home.

If you know someone who is struggling or in crisis, help is available through call or text at 988. Also, chat is available at the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.