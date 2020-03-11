Pass It On: Man helps friend through tough time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jim Garrison has a friend that's facing some hard times.

"He had open heart surgery. He had arteries and veins taken out of his legs and it's hard for him to walk. He doesn't have a refrigerator or a stove."

"And what is his name?"

"Kenny Williams."

Sounds like the perfect time to Pass It On!

WREG's Tim Simpson gave him $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor for a total of $600.

"You think that will help?"

"Yes, it will help him."

Moments later the pair were at Williams' door and Garrison jumped into action counting out the money.

"Four, five, six."

"Oh man, who am I supposed to thank."

Williams was thankful. He has some real needs and this is a tough time in his life, but fortunately he has friends who are willing to help.