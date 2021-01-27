Pass It On: Kroger employees recognized for hardwork during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret that the pandemic has had an impact on everyone in one way or another. There have been many heroes through this crisis, some seen and others unseen.

This story begins at Kroger on Truse Parkway in Memphis. It’s there we meet Cassidy who wants to Pass It On to those who might not always be recognized for their hardwork.

“So I moved into a house just down the road here back in March. This is my first home and my dad is vulnerable,” she explained.

She’s taken measures to keep him safe and when it comes to picking up groceries, she’s had to rely on the Kroger employees.

“I’ve been doing primarily pick up orders ever since and the crew here is always kind, always smiling,” she said. “With all the craziness going on in the last year, I’ve never not seen them working hard and known how hard they’re working.”

Time to Pass It On!

Cassidy pulls her car into the pick up spot, lets them know she’s there and before Tim Simpson can find a hiding spot, Kroger supervisor Sherry McCartney is coming out the door.

Cassidy quickly explains what was going on.

“I felt you guys deserve some recognition that you maybe don’t get,” she said. “So I’m here to Pass It On to you.”

Sherry pulls $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors out of the Pass It On baton. The money will be split between Sherry and her co-workers who have worked so hard during the pandemic.

“Wonderful! What we’re doing is making a change and they’re helping them. And there are a lot of people that may not get sick because of the work you’re doing,” Sherry said of her co-workers.

It’s a well deserved gift for the personal shoppers at Kroger.