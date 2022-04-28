MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are so many people in need and so many requests that come in each week for Pass It On. This week, we’d like to introduce you to a woman who has lost so much and is in desperate need of help.

Lavonzella Swannigan has been friends with Ursula Jackson for many, many years. Her heart breaks when she thinks about all that her friend has endured.

“She has stage 4 lupus, Lavonzella told us. “She has sickle cell trait. She just had surgery again on her knee. She just lost her dad and her daughter. So, she…she has a lot of things going on in her life right now, so I’m just trying to be there for her.”



Despite these losses, Lavonzella tries to encourage Ursula.

“I kept telling her, you’re going to get blessed,” Lavonzella said. “I said God’s got a blessing for you.”



Today He does.

“Well, we’re going to be an encouragement to her today, Tim said. “I’ve got some money. I’ve got 300 dollars from News Channel 3 and 700 dollars from our anonymous donors.”

So, you know the drill. Lavonzella heads to her car and we follow her to a nearby apartment complex.

After a knock on the door, we get our first glimpse of Ursula. “They brought you a blessing today baby, a real blessing,” Lavonzella said.

Lavonzella counts out the cash. $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our generous donors.

“Will that help you do anything?” Tim asked.

“Get medicine and catch up on my bills, Ursula said. “I have lupus and sickle cell. It’s been hard. I lost my daughter in 2020. She died here…She died in front of me. I seen her born and I seen her die. And so that was my caretaker. She was my best friend, my everything, so.”

Aside from losing her daughter, Ursula’s father recently passed away.

“My father passed the day before Thanksgiving,” Ursula said. “They told us he had three months to live, and the night my momma got home at 6 o’clock, they told us to come to the hospital.”



Ursula also just had surgery.

“I just had surgery on my birthday, March 22nd, Ursula said. “It’s the third time they’ve been in my leg. So, my hip bone is gone.”



Life has been challenging.

“Right now, I’m stuck. Right now, I’m stuck, Ursula said. “Stuck with me, Lavonzella said, smiling.

Lavonzella is definitely a bright spot in Ursula’s life.