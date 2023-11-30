A local daycare teacher is getting a hand with transportation after parents of the kids she cares for noticed her walking to a bus station.

Marisa Nelson isn’t one to complain, said Melissa Donahue, a parent with two children at the daycare where Nelson works.

“She’s been taking the bus, taking Ubers and Lyft, and we know that is pretty costly, so we would love to be able to support her in her time of need,” Donahue said.

The situation has been going on for weeks, but Marisa hasn’t missed a day of work because of her car troubles.

With help from News Channel 3’s Pass It On, Donahue was able to donate $1,000 to Marisa.

“I am just in awe to just be so loved and thought about. I mean this is just amazing because even though my car is down, I try to stay positive,” Marisa said.