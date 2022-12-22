MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted.

Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah.



“Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They told her she had carbon dioxide coming from her heaters,” Bertha said.

But that’s not all. Bertha told us Sarah has been living without heat and gas for three years.

“They told her that she had a gas leak in her attic and they had to disconnect her heat and stuff,” she said.

We followed Bertha to Sarah’s house to give her a much needed surprise. Sarah looked a little startled but not for long.

Bertha counted out $1,000 from News Channel 3 and our anonymous donors.

Sarah told us what she’s been dealing with.

“I’ve been out of heat, gas for three years,” she said. “I’ve been trying to get somebody to come, you know, check my gas. They said the leak was in the attic. I can’t get nobody, they want to charge me three thousand, four thousand dollars to do that. I just cook on my hot plate, boil water to take a bath.”

Sarah said thieves also broke into her home and stole everything including the food in her freezer.

But just a few days before Christmas, things are looking better.

