Mississippi veteran who goes extra mile to help four legged friends gets Pass It On surprise

HERNANDO, Miss. — Dog rescues are run by people who love animals and want to see them live their best lives. There’s one local veteran who is going the extra mile helping our four legged friends.

“Bill Funk is 78 years old, he is the purchasing manager here at Taste Maker Foods. He’s been with the company for years and years,” said co-worker and one of our playmakers Dee Barrett. “He and his family run a dog rescue in Fayette County on their nine-acre property. And they have been doing it strictly out of their pocket for 30 plus years.”

Barrett said she also volunteers at the rescue.

“Every dog he’s picked up has either been starving or in some dire situation,” she said.

Barrett and her daughter Shari quickly found Bill and explained what’s going on.

“I nominated you to receive money to help you out at the rescue because you always work hard there and you always need help,” said Shari.

Bill was stunned at receiving the $1,000 from News Channel 3 and our anonymous donors. Plus, his employer decided to make it a Pass It On plus by donating another $2,000.

“Oh my God. Thank you very much, all of you. God bless everybody,” he said.

Years ago, Bill served his country as a Marine. Today, he’s making a difference with the pet population.

“My family and I, we’ve rescued animals, taken care of animals for 42 years,” he said. “We’re K-9 Savior Foundation. We’re rescuing dogs and working PAWS New England up there, very much. They’ve taken hundreds of dogs from us through the years.”

Bill certainly has a heart of gold.