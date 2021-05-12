Mississippi couple who provides a home and love to 10 children get Pass It On surprise

MISSISSIPPI — A north Mississippi couple is doing what few others would even attempt. They’re giving a home and love to 10 children. Our playmaker Judy explains how it all came about.

“It’s the Johnson family. And they now have 10 kids because their hearts are so big,” she said.”Well they were fosters and were going to adopt the last four that they had and one of those told them that they had two other siblings. And they said, we can’t split them up like that.”

Tristan and Tonja Johnson had been struggling to have children of their own, but during the adoption process, they had a big surprise.

“Then she got pregnant,” said Judy. “And then a friend of hers wanted them to adopt her baby.”

With so much need, it’s easy to see why Judy nominated her church friends for Pass It On. They could certainly use $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors.

Plus, Judy had another $500 from friends.

Tonja told us more about their family.

“We battled with infertility and then we decided to venture into foster care. So many kids need and don’t have,” she said. “Over the years, 20-30 kids in and out of the house. Of those we adopted seven. Then we ended up having this one that can’t sit still for the camera.”

“Last year I ended up adopting another child straight from the hospital whose mom I had known since childhood who had many challenges,” she added.

Tonja knows that God led her and Tristan to adopt.

“We don’t always know God has in store for us. We decided to be obedient,” she said through tears.

The children in this family are certainly blessed to have such caring parents like Tristan and Tonja, who above all else want to make sure they are focused on God and taken care of.