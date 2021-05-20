Minnie’s Ministry: Tennessee woman receives outpouring of support after community hears her story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s Tim Simpson introduced you to Minnie Morman just over two months ago. She’s the woman who shows her love for others through what she whips up in the kitchen.



“I have 50 people that I serve and it’s about 16 families that I feed,” she said. “People, single parents with children, they’re working so I give them a hot meal at least once a week.”



Minnie considers it her calling to cook for others



“We just learned that Jesus don’t have no feet, neither hands. The only hands and feet he has is ours,” she said.

Tim followed up with Minnie and her husband, S.M. to see what’s happened since that story aired.



“I have had donors from north, east, south and west, some that I knew and some that I didn’t know that’s donating and wanting to be a blessing,” she told Tim.



Now Minnie is busier than before.



“I have even reached out to more people. I’m doing two days a week where I was doing one day a week when we started, now I’m doing two days a week,” she added.



Minnie’s work caught the attention of one of our anonymous donors and they wanted to give her a surprise.

“Miss Minnie, we are so impressed with the work that you do. It’s one thing to think about these things, it’s another thing to actually do it on a regular basis,” the anonymous donor expalined.

“So we have a basket for you and a little token of appreciation from us. It’s a $100 gift card to Lits so that you can buy food and supplies, whatever it is that you need to continue your blessing to others,” added another.



The gift basket also includes some cooking utensils and another surprise from a viewer.

“There’s also a couple that loves watching News Channel 3 every week, the Pass It On stories, and they wanted me to give you an extra $300 for whatever you need,” said Tim.

Minnie is certainly blessed.

“I think that I’m blessed and I know that I’m blessed, that’s why I can’t hold everything that I got. I want to pass it on to somebody else,” she said.



Before we left, Minnie wanted us to see the cakes she just baked and what’s in her refrigerator.



“We have strawberry, lemon, chocolate, German chocolate and caramel,” she said.

If you think Tim left empty handed, you’d be wrong. He chose the chocolate cake.