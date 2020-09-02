Millington teacher’s aide gets Pass It On surprise ahead of breast cancer surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School looks a little different this year thanks to COVID-19. Teachers and students are adjusting to new ways of doing school, but one thing that hasn’t changed is Connie Middleton’s love for her students.

“I work with Connie at the elementary school. She’s amazing. She does anything you ask her to do. She’s super helpful and it’s been a real rough year for her this year,” explained Jodi Courtney. “She was diagnosed with breast cancer. She lives with her mom so she helps her mom. Her mom is an older lady and she’s all on her own taking care of bills, and it’s just been really hard with not working because of COVID and then having medical bills.”

Connie is a teacher’s aide at Millington Elementary and is scheduled to have surgery for her cancer the first week of September. The out of pocket amount is quite large, and on top of that, insurance won’t pay for the hearing aids she needs.

Time to Pass It On!

Connie was taken by surprise when WREG’s Tim Simpson showed up at her door. He gave her $300 from WREG and another $300 from an anonymous donor.

Then, another surprise as Jodi slipped in another $100. That’s $700 for Connie and her upcoming medical expenses.