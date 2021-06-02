Memphis woman helps a friend set back by tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have seen the reports over and over again that driving under the influence of alcohol claims on average, 29 people every day. That’s over 10,000 people per year in the United States.

On May 6, 2020, a Memphis mother lost her daughter to a drunk driver. This week’s playmaker, Wendy Perry, shares more about her friend Phylis Adams.

“Last year her daughter was killed by a drunk driver. She was hit head on and she had to take on the responsibility of her three grandchildren,” Perry said. “She’s been going through some things lately. She really doesn’t like to talk about it, but I know her personally so I know that she’s going through them.”

“We were trying to get assistance for her and the children, but it came to no avail,” she added.

That’s when Perry called WREG’s Tim Simpson. There’s no doubt that $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors would go a long way to helping this Memphis family out.

“Look at God,” exclaimed Adams. “Thank you so much.”

She went on to share more on what she’s been going through since that tragic day.

“She left behind four small kids and I took over responsibility. And those kids’ father is deceased also. So it’s like, you know, I put God first and I’ve been moving ever since,” she said.

Adams is fortunate to have a friend like Perry to see her through these tough times.