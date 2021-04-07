Contact Pass It On
Memphis man receives extra help paying bills, making repairs from friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clayborn Anderson and his family have been dealing with a lot of life issues.

“He was sharing with me his life story, his trials and tribulations throughout the time that I’ve known him. He watches five grandchildren who have disabilities and his son, full time, DeAngelo Nash, he has Spina Bifida and it’s hard for him to walk,” explained playmaker Robert Sanders.

His wife died in May and he’s dealt with some financial issues as well. He said the $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors will help pay bills and provide for some car repairs.

