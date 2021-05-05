Man with a heart of gold gets Pass It On surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frederick Thompson has a lot going for him but could use a little help. One of his former classmates, Sidney Thomas, shares more.

“Frederick is an IT help desk support person and we took Generation USA Boot Camp for 12 weeks. He was apparently was a student at Southwest Community College but he didn’t go this semester. So Frederick helped everyone,” she said. “He helped us with resumes and he also helped us with any platform we needed. And so I would just like to pass something on to Frederick, just to help him out because he starts a new job next week.”

Frederick is a great student and so it wasn’t very hard to find him at the main library on Poplar Avenue.

“Fred, I know that you getting ready to start a new job. And we also know that you have a new car. So we just wanted to help you out with your insurance, tags and everything you need to get started for the new job,” Sidney explained.

He was shocked when given $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors. Sidney also gave him an additional $100 for a total of $1,100.

“Oh my goodness. Thank you so much. Oh my God, thank you so much,” he said.

Fred was all smiles and ready for what lies ahead thanks to some Pass It On generosity.