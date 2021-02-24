Man helps longtime friend with diabetes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bob Winbush is a Memphis concert promoter and wants to help a longtime friend who’s having a tough time.

“My friends name is Big Wayne, aka Big Wayne. Leroy Wayne Rhodes. And those boys have been owning the car wash for 30 years over there at 2575 Lamar. And the name of the car wash is Pressure Works. And the way I met these guys, I’m a concert promoter, I’ve been doing concerts for over 30 years. And I brought a lot of concerts and acts to their location,” explained Winbush.

That’s how the friendship began.

“Big Wayne is a diabetic. And he’s been in the hospital for like 30 days and in rehab for 30 days and he just got out a couple of weeks ago,” added Winbush.

Wayne’s toes had to be amputated and then part of his leg.

“He’s in pretty bad shape, yes sir,” he said.

Winbush and WREG’s Tim Simpson made the trip to Wayne’s home and surprised him with $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors.

“Thank you. Thank you Jesus,” said Wayne. “I’ve been down on myself but God is good. My whole life has changed since I got my leg cut off, but God is still good.”

It’s special to see Wayne on the receiving end because he’s usually heading up the giving.

“We do a lot for the community. Feed the kids every year with a little carnival, everything is free. Feed the parents, over 800 to 900 kids,” he said.