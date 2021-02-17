Contact Pass It On
Man battling leukemia while taking care of mother gets unexpected surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a lot of love at one East Memphis home.

“Well, I take care of lady, she’s 90-years-old. And I’ve been doing this work now for maybe six years, and it’s very odd to find a man that takes care of his mom,” said certified nursing assistant Monica Hobson, our playmaker.

The man’s name is Andy and Monica said he feeds his mother, styles her hair and takes care of a lot even before she arrives to work. But, she recently learned something sad: he has leukemia.

“Some days he’s really sick but he’s pulling himself up and he does what he needs to do,” Monica said.

WREG’s Tim Simpson and Monica made the short trek to Andy’s home and surprised him with $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors.

“She set me up good!” he exclaimed.

He went on to say that it’s hard to keep a job right now as his mom needs around the clock care. Couple that with the cost of medication and insurance, and this Pass It On surprise was much needed and greatly appreciated.

