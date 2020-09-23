Local grandmother raising six kids gets Pass It On surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the age of COVID, schools are having to adapt and make some major changes. One thing that hasn’t changed, teachers attentive to the needs of their students.

Dr. Cammesha Sims is this week’s playmaker.

“The family I would like to help here at Grandview Heights Middle School is the Ayers family. I first came in contact with the family through the son. I had him last year in my homeroom class. Being nice young man, hardworking and very respectful.”

“I found out later that the mother had passed. In terms of that the grandmother has been raising six siblings along with cousins. And so I really want to reach out and help that family.”

“So she’s raising six children?”

“Yes.”

“And what are the ages?”

“The ranges of the ages are 17 to two.”

Cammesha knew she had to act and reached out to News Channel 3’s Tim Simpson to arrange a Pass It On surprise. They met Mrs. Ayers at the school.

“I just admire everything you’re doing for these children, and I just appreciate you so much. And so we just want to Pass It On to you, ok.”

Mrs. Ayers received $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor.

She then told us about her daughter, Amber.

“My daughter was really sick when she had her baby. And from lack of care during the Covid, we didn’t get to see her for four months.”

Amber passed away just over a week before she met Tim and the Pass It On crew.

“It’s just something that we have to live with and deal with right now, but they’ll be well taken care of. I’ve got them. And I love yall for this. Thank you so much. You just don’t know how this will help.”