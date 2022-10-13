MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis hospital worker isn’t able to work right now due to a medical condition, but he hasn’t given up and wants to resume his job as soon as possible.

The work of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is well known and featured each year in our Go Jim Go fundraisers, so we know that working with children in times of critical illness requires a special person.

Our playmaker Melissa Young is a respiratory therapist and Pedi Flight member who wanted to help her former co-worker Guy Douglas.

“I met Mr. Douglas about 30 years ago when he moved from the Chicago area to come and work with us at LeBonheur here in Memphis,” said Melissa. “He’s a retired respiratory therapist. And he is just bigger than life personality. Well known for his jokes and his giggles, his commanding presence.”

She said Guy suffered a catastrophic stroke several years ago. Thankfully, Guy survived the stroke and has worked tenaciously at rehab trying to get back to work.

“Due to the nature of the job these days and things, he just wasn’t able to practice as a respiratory therapist,” said Melissa.

Despite not being able to work, Guy keeps up with his former co-workers.

“He has so many friends at LeBonheur so he’s like the social coordinator of the group. Keeps track of everyone. Everyone keeps track of him,” said Melissa. “Through that friendship, we just know that he’s struggling a little bit right now.”

Guy wants to return to work but until that happens hopefully our Pass It On surprise will help.

We worked with Melissa to give her friend $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors. Melissa also added $200 to help him out for a total of $1,200.

And how did it make Guy feel?

“Wonderful, wonderful. You just don’t know. I’ve decided to try and go back but it’s a lot of things going on. My whole right side was down and everything. It’s better now,” he said. “I’m planning to continue it now. I wasn’t going to go back, but I need to.”