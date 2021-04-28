Grandmother who goes above and beyond for community gets Pass It On surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —This Pass It On began at the nail salon where Renee McGuire works. She has many customers, but one in particular caught her attention.

“My friend’s name is Ms. Barbara White. Ms. Barbara White goes out every weekend, and she takes her own money, and she gets snack bags together for the homeless,” she told WREG’s Tim Simpson. “She has three granddaughters that help her and they pack the bags and they go to Marsley Park and set them out to everybody.”

Ms White saw a need in her community and decided to take action. It was a big surprise when the tables were turned.

“What is going on?” she asked as McGuire and the WREG team knocked on her door.

“You remember that time I came here that night and you and the kids were making up the baskets? And I asked you did you do that on your own and you told me you did,” explained McGuire.

That’s when Ms White realized what was going on.

“We need you to slowly pull that $100 toward you, and there is $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors for $1,000,” said Simpson.

“Thank y’all so much,” said Ms White.

She then went on to explain why she decided to hand out the food.

“Well I had a major surgery last year and I was staying at my daughter’s house,” she said. “The Lord laid it on my heart and you know, I didn’t even give it a second thought. Help has come from everywhere. The girls you know, my sister and I mean it’s just been a pleasure doing it.”

God has directed and God has provided. No doubt this Pass It On blessing will be used to help those in need.