Grandmother receives unexpected blessing while battling health issues, taking care of four grandkids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ms. Carolyn Macklin has lost family members and her health hasn’t been great, but with her focus on God she’s continued to fight all while serving others.

Some time ago, doctors discovered she had seven aneurysms and the prognosis wasn’t very good. They said if she made it, she would be in a vegetative state, but she came out of it stronger. On top of that, she lost two children and stepped in to care for her four grandkids.

Our playmaker LaToya Thomas said she always puts others ahead of herself and puts God first, which is why she nominated her for WREG’s Pass It On.

When WREG’s Tim Simpson presented her with $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors, Ms. Macklin was overwhelmed. She may have been struggling, but she was thankful for that blessing.