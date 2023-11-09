MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The story of an 11-year-old who shot in the back while playing a video game inside his home gets the attention of a local fraternity. They reached out to WREG to help him and his family as he struggles to recover.

The Epsilon Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity wants to help Memphis find solutions to the growing number of people affected by gun violence.

“We have an adopt a school, AB Hill, and we went out and passed out gun locks to parents, and we also talk about safety with guns and how to handle guns,” said fraternity member Oscar Harris.

When they saw WREG’s story about an 11-year-old boy who was shot in the back when two bullets pierced through the walls of his northeast Memphis home, they wanted to do even more.

“We want to Pass It On to a young man named Saul Saulsberry. He was actually sitting at home, playing his video games, when a stray bullet came in, hit him and caused him to be paralyzed,” said fraternity member Antonio Avant.

Saul Saulsberry

We met up with some of the members and passed on $1,000. They sweetened the pot even more by adding in $1,600.

Saul and his mother were expecting a visit from a cousin but were surprised to see the men of Omega with him.

“We understand how this journey has been, how hard it’s been on you, going back-and-forth to Atlanta, going to the rehab and everything, but our fraternity, we want to help you and News Channel 3. We all got together, donated money and we got some Thanksgiving for you,” Avant said.

Saul graduated from an Atlanta area rehab last week and is now at home.

Saul Saulsberry

“I thank them for coming through for my son because we have been through it. It’s been a lot. Me going back-and-forth to Atlanta. His daddy stayed up there with him for two months to support him because I couldn’t get off of work, but I truly thank God that he’s still here with me,” his mother said. “That’s what matters, He’s still here with me. He’s got a long journey ahead of him but we are going to get through. We’re going to get through this. My son is going to be able to walk again. He’s going to be a living testimony.”

Saul starts outpatient rehab later this month. The family has since relocated to another neighborhood.

Police still have not made any arrests in the shooting. If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.