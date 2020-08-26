Family hit by hard times receives Pass It On surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grass is grown up and homes appear to be abandoned. There’s no doubt the North Memphis neighborhood has seen better days.

Carolyn Smith lives there and our playmaker Calvin Ratchford tells WREG’s Tim Simpson what’s going on.

“It’s a young lady, she’s a single parent. She has four children. Her and two of her children are sleeping in a truck outside of a house,” Calvin said.

“They were staying in an apartment in a bad neighborhood and people kept breaking in their house and stealing all their things, and she just couldn’t stay there any longer. Now she doesn’t have a place to stay.”

Calvin has tried to help.

“She was working for me a little bit part time at one of my stores and so when I looked in her car and saw her clothes and everything, I asked her why all her clothes were in there and said we’re homeless.”

It’s a short drive to the area where she is staying. We take the Pass It On baton.

“We’ve got some help for you today. I think you’re going to need more than this, but this is a start,” WREG’s Tim Simpson said. “There’s $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor for a total of $600.”

Carolyn isn’t sure how to react. She says it’s enough to get her family a room for a couple of days, with some air.

She is very thankful.

“And I really do appreciate yall. Thank you so much Mr. Calvin,” she said.

“You’re welcome,” he said.

Our donation will help Carolyn get an air conditioned room for a few days and according to Calvin, a local church is now stepping up to help.