MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis daycare worker has missed some work due to cancer treatments but now she’s getting some help.

First Step Learning Academy near Raines and Crump is very busy these days. One of the bright lights at this daycare center is Patricia Brown.

Our playmaker Vickie Swindle told us more about Mrs. Brown.

“I want to help Patricia Brown. She’s a cook here and she’s so giving. She never tells us no. Every time we ask her something she always says yes with a smile on her face, no matter what she’s going through,” she said.

Patricia has been battling colon cancer and getting treatments at the West Center.

“She was out for a while and she just went back to the doctor the other day. I don’t know what she went for, but I just need to let her know while she’s here that I love her and appreciate her,” Vickie said.

We walked across the parking lot to find Patricia and give her our Pass It On surprise. Vickie counted out $300 from News Channel 3 and $700 from our anonymous donors.

And how did that make Patricia feel?

“Wonderful, wonderful. It was on time, it was on time,” Patricia said. “I’ve been going through so much. I’ve been struggling, behind on bills. Look at God.”

The battle with colon cancer took a toll on Patricia’s finances so this Pass It On gift will be a big help. She is thankful.

“Help me pay my light bill. Get me some food,” she said. “Thank you News Channel 3. This is a blessing.”