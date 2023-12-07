MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman spent a good part of her life caring for children and the elderly and sick, but now a second battle with cancer has her needing some help.

Susan Moffitt and Annie Bennett are not biologically related, but Susan says they’re family. The 61-year-old was caregiver to Susan’s mother, but now she is ill and needs help herself.

“Her cancer has come back, and she’s already going through radiation, and she’s going to be going through some chemo and other things and also with her big heart. A lot of people can take advantage at different times of the year, and she was also just scammed out of a large amount money, so it just broke our heart because her heart is so big,” Susan said.

We want to ease some of Annie’s financial pains, so we handed Susan a total of $1,000 in cash and headed to Annie’s apartment to surprise her.

“You’re just such a blessing to us, Annie, and we just really wanted to let everybody know that you help others and right now, you’re in a time of need, and we just wanted to let everybody know that we love you so much,” Susan said.

Annie explained her health challenges.

“All I know is right now, I have lung and brain cancer. I won’t know nothing else until on the 12th and the 13th,” she said. “I went through radiation for my first time, and it looks like it might be working. I’m praying and hoping that it’s working.”

Her daughter and brother are helping take care of her.

The money from Pass It On will allow Annie to pay some bills so she can focus on her health and getting better. She’s grateful for the money and even more thankful to know so many people care about her.

“I thank everybody all over the world for their prayers and their thoughts because I couldn’t have did it without God. God’s first and next, and the rest follows,” she said.