MEMPHIS, Tenn.– When was the last time you did something to help your neighbor?

Sandra Burns has lived in Binghampton for years and has seen a lot of things in her life, but nothing compares to the kindness of the Thompson family.

“They come get my laundry every other week and bring it home and wash it,” said Sandra. “They come over and get my trash, take it to the street, bring it back up.”

Sandra, who has some physical challenges, thinks the world of her next-door neighbors and their three young girls.

“I hurt my knee and it’s still not that great and yet, they don’t say well, is your knee ok now? No, they still continue to come get my clothes,” she said. “I know they’re doing their very best for those girls. They’re doing everything they can, everything possible. She homeschools them also to keep them on the right track,” she said.

Sandra usually serves up ice cream to thank the Thompson family for helping her, but they are receiving some encouragement and Pass It On cash. The Thompson family received $1,000 from News Channel 3 and some wonderful anonymous donors.

It’s a short walk through the leaves to the house next door. Once at the door, Kristin Thompson was totally surprised.

“I felt like this could really help you guys, and you’re such an angel. Y’all are so great,” Sandra told her.

To Kristin, looking out for her neighbors is no big deal.

“Oh my goodness… I… I mean… it just feels really unnecessary,” she said. “We just take care of those people around us that we see need help.