Pass It On: Teacher gets well-deserved help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Laura McCracken taught preschool for over 20 years. Recently she's encountered some major health problems. Meet our playmaker Mamie Holmes.

"She has been a friend of mine for 43 years and she had a stroke. She can't talk and she can't walk. And I would like to reach out and help her," Holmes said.

"So is she facing some bills and different things?"

"Yes, bills like utility and phone and hospital bills."

Sounds like a good time to Pass It On! WREG's Tim Simpson handed her $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor.

The pair made their way to McCracken's home and knocked on her door.

"I came to give you a surprise and help you out on your bills."

She was overjoyed.

"Thank you, thank you. God bless you."

"I had a stroke, I know, I know. Ain't nobody but my God. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I know my God got me."

The strokes may have diminished McCracken's physical abilities, but they didn't affect her sweet spirit of gratitude.