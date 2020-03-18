Pass It On: Teacher gets well-deserved help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Laura McCracken taught preschool for over 20 years. Recently she's encountered some major health problems. Meet our playmaker Mamie Holmes.
"She has been a friend of mine for 43 years and she had a stroke. She can't talk and she can't walk. And I would like to reach out and help her," Holmes said.
"So is she facing some bills and different things?"
"Yes, bills like utility and phone and hospital bills."
Sounds like a good time to Pass It On! WREG's Tim Simpson handed her $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor.
The pair made their way to McCracken's home and knocked on her door.
"I came to give you a surprise and help you out on your bills."
She was overjoyed.
"Thank you, thank you. God bless you."
"I had a stroke, I know, I know. Ain't nobody but my God. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I know my God got me."
The strokes may have diminished McCracken's physical abilities, but they didn't affect her sweet spirit of gratitude.