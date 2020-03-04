Pass It On: Helping a friend in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The college years are a time of learning and at The VUE, a college ministry of Bellevue Baptist Church, students are pointed towards a relationship with God and service to others.

Paul Jones attends The Vue, but needs some help.

"I recently became friends with him this last august at a college retreat through Bellevue Baptist. We started to have a deep conversation and I got to know him really well," explained Will Evans.

Evans found out Jones worked at a warehouse but didn't have transportation.

"I was picking him up every Monday. Then this semester and over Christmas break, I decided what can I do to help him out?"



Evans and his friends at The Vue wanted to help.

"We raised enough money to help him get that car, but now he's in a little more need of some money. He has to pay for his school."



Sounds like it's time to Pass It On.

Jones was right around the corner and so Evans explained what was going on.

"They just try to help people out in need, so what they do, they gave $300 from News Channel 3 and anonymous donor gave another $300."

"Thank you guys so much."

Jones was just a little surprised. Life hasn't turned out quite like he planned.

"I just really put my faith in the Lord, and the Lord just put people in my life like Will and my pastor, Daniel Harris."

He said The Vue has given him direction.

"Not only has it built me up as a leader, it's helped me with my walk with the Lord."

