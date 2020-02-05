Pass It On: Friends come together to help others in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 1977, Jimmy Carter was president, Saturday Night Fever was sweeping the nation and a group of friends was starting their freshman year at Memphis State University.

Fast forward 43 years and they're still all together. To celebrate the occasion, they decided to gather up some money and help WREG's Tim Simpson Pass It On!

"We are talking about... there are 10 of us. We are talking about $1,200."

Simpson knew exactly who to give the generous donation to.

"Well now we're at the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis and let's just see where this Pass It On story goes."

Meet Paul Mullins and his family who are from Johnson City, Tennessee.

"I understand you have a daughter here that's getting treatment, Hadleigh. How's she doing?"

"She's not doing well. She had a treatment Friday, she had a treatment Saturday, Sunday. Get one today, get one tomorrow."

Hadleigh was diagnosed with Leukemia just last month and air lifted to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If that weren't enough, the family car just broke down to the tune of over $900!

That's when Simpson explained about Pass It On!

"Every week we find someone who could use a little help."

He counted out $300 from WREG, $300 from our anonymous donor and the $1,200 from our generous friends.

Paul was completely overwhelmed, an answer to prayer.

"God bless you, God bless them."