Party Outrage: City leaders, health officials frustrated with club owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of threats and health department officials saying they dropped the ball.

Those are just some of the things in new documents uncovered by WREG Investigators. All of this goes back to the large tent party held in the parking lot of Club In Love Memphis that is once again shut down because of violations.

The party outraged many in the community after pictures surfaced showing the packed event with many people with no masks and not social distancing.

WREG-TV uncovers where the breakdowns occurred, and what measures the health department says it is taking to hold businesses accountable.

Empty alcohol bottles and trash can be seen in the parking lot of Club In Love Memphis. Inside the white tents, people partied at an event called the All Black Affair ”bubble party” hosted by owner Curtis Givens.

Partiers posted on social media, and the images caught the eyes of city and county leaders back in November.

Many of them were angry the party happened during the deadly pandemic.

“I found a couple of the things I saw online really unbelievably dangerous and spectacularly irresponsible,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Baptist Memorial, said.

Mark Billingsley, Shelby County Commissioner, added, “I cannot appreciate that no one stepped up to stop this party, even law enforcement.”

WREG-TV uncovered new emails and inspection records from the weeks leading up to the event, and the days following. There are emails between health department leaders as well as an email sent to the Memphis Police Command Staff from Memphis Police Department Lieutenant Colonel Charles Morris.

The email talks about a meeting he had with a health department supervisor the day after the big party.

It says the health supervisor, along with five other health inspectors, expressed their concerns about past meetings with Curtis Givens, where “threats to damage their vehicles” and “harm” were made.

The Lt Colonel Morris told them not to go back “without contacting police to assist you and for your protection.”

Givens lawyer says allegations of threats are “categorically not true and defamatory.” He says “the three health department inspectors who have actually inspected the club have unequivocally stated that Curtis Givens has never made any threats to them or to their vehicles” and they are “comfortable in visiting and inspecting In Love”

It’s clear from the documents WREG-TV uncovered, the Health Department had plenty of warning about the party.

At one point the county’s chief administrative officer wrote he would reach out to Health Department director, Dr. Alisa Haushalter and health officer Dr. Bruce Randolph as the event looked to be in violation of the new health directive.

Randolph replied “the advertisement is not evidence of a violation”, but inspectors need to remind the owner to follow the rules.

On December 1 the department’s chief of epidemiology and infectious diseases, David Sweat, laid out a timeline:

Two days before the party, inspectors conducted a walk-though with the club’s manager, and reminded him of the health directive.

One day before the party, inspectors found more violations and left a copy the health director with the club’s owner.

On the night of the party, inspectors visited twice… noting “little social distancing” from those standing in line but acknowledged there were few people in the tents.

Those inside had on masks and were socially distant.

But he also noted, based on videos and pictures of the party, it’s likely the club relaxed restrictions once inspectors left.

Sweat also said in an email the inspection team had been confused about whether or not a tent is considered to be in-doors. Sweat said he let them know it is.

Dr Randolph also wrote that based on reports from inspectors he didn’t think they had the grounds to close indefinitely or at all and added, “The bottom line is that we dropped the ball by not acting when the event was occurring.”

Curtis Givens’ attorney also said the club complied with the health directive and took all the necessary steps to keep guests safe. As for claims of packed tents, they say appearances of overcrowding only lasted for minutes as people were just trying to get to their cars at the end of the party.

Givens and his attorney turned down our request for an on-camera interview. Officials with the health department did as well.

Givens’ attorney also claims the health department has a continued vendetta of harassment against the club which remains shut down. Owner Curtis Givens says he hopes to have the club back open this week.

Statement from Given’s attorney is below:

The Shelby County Health Department sent the following statement.

“We politely decline your request to do this story. We will continue to enforce the current health directives in an effort to try to keep the community safe.” Shelby County Health Dept. spokesperson