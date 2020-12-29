Party, craft supply company to expand operations, create 300 jobs in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A party and craft supply company will be expanding its operations in Mississippi, creating hundreds of new jobs in the next two years and investing millions into the local economy.

IG Design Group Americas, Inc. announced they are launching part two of their growth plan having leased space at the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park and created 35 jobs initially as part of phase one. The company now plans to expand the existing facility and create an additional 300 jobs, while investing more than $57 million into the project.

The company said the new facility will house production, warehousing and distribution operations.

“IG Design Group’s decision to bring hundreds of new jobs to Marshall County will provide an abundance of opportunities for the area’s workforce, subsequently stimulating the local economy and building stronger communities throughout the region,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “The state of Mississippi appreciates the IG Design Group team for once again investing in our state – especially during these challenging economic times.”

The company said it plans to have those 300 spots filled by May 2022.