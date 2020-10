MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Better bundle up and make sure the pets are warm tonight.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday for portions of the News Channel 3 viewing area in West Tennessee and North Mississippi.

Temperatures may drop as low as 35 degrees in some areas.

Memphis is expected to remain slightly warmer, but only by a few degrees. See the map above.

