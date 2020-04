Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an accident in the Whitehaven area on Saturday evening.

According to Memphis police, two cars were involved in an accident with injuries at Interstate 55 and Brooks Road.

Police say one person is expected to be okay but the other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lane of Interstate 55 was shutdown while police investigated the accident.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the accident or if charges have been filed.