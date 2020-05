MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stretch of Interstate 40 is reopen after police shut it down to investigate a shots fired call on Sunday evening.

MPD tweeted they received a call of shots fired in the area of I-40 eastbound and Whitten Road.

Investigators say no one was hurt but the interstate was shutdown between Sycamore View and Whitten Road so police could investigate.

According to MPD’s original tweet, the person responsible is believed to be driving a small gray sedan.

Officers are on the scene of shots fired in the area of I-40 E near Whitten. No injuries were reported.

Prelim info: subject responsible occupied a small gray sedan.

All lanes of traffic I 40 E from Sycamore View to Whitten are closed for this investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2020