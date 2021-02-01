Parkway Village community devastated after two children die in apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heartbreak in Parkway Village. Just a day after two young children died in an apartment fire there, investigators say a man and another child are still in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say these were all very young children. Neighbors say they would see the little ones often playing outside. So it’s difficult to deal with this loss as they hope the third child pulls through.

“It’s just been heartbreaking. I’m kind of lost for words because I can’t get them kids out of my head. I can’t get their feet running down the hallway, it’s heartbreaking,” one area resident said.

The physical damage is clear, but the emotional part is harder for people who live at the Pinebrook Pointe Apartments in Parkway Village. Crews responded to a fire there Sunday afternoon finding smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters quickly worked to rescue an unresponsive man and three young children.

Sadly, two of those children, a boy and girl, would later die at the hospital.

“I actually saw the kids yesterday. They were actually in the hallway playing and I would always open my door and speak to them,” one resident said.

The Red Cross was back at the apartments Monday for damage assessments and found several more units were impacted.

“As you can see a lot of debris. We have a lot of water damage,” Abigail Okui, the Red Cross Program Director, said.

Okui said they respond to fires like this daily but when someone dies it’s never easy.

“Especially when it’s little ones that die and a lot of times it’s just due to things that are easily remedied,” Okui said.

Investigators say this fire started from cooking oil left unattended on the kitchen stove.

Neighbors say as they think of the family’s pain, and it’s a reminder of how quickly life can change.

“This right here has gave me a great example of life, to never take it for granted and to share everyday with your loved ones,” one neighbor said.

Investigators are working to determine if there was a working smoke detector in the apartment. The fire department reminds people you can get a free one from them at anytime.