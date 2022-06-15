MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after an apartment complex in Parkway Village was intentionally set on fire.

The fire happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold around 2 a.m.

MFD stated no one living at the complex was injured.

A MFD fireman suffered a hand injury and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The complex suffered an estimated $450,000 in total damages

Memphis Fire Department is asking anyone with information regarding the fire to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.