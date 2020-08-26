Park rangers: Stop moving rocks in Smoky Mountain streams

Damming up steams and creeks like this can change the entire ecosystem of the body of water and cause harm to endangered species. Source: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Park Service is asking visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park not disturb the rocks.

Park rangers are seeing more pictures of pathways and dams in creeks and streams that disrupt habitats and the natural flow of the water.

While it might seem harmless it can be dangerous to species who travel down stream, like the hellbender salamander.

With more than 12 million visitors to the park every year, rangers ask that visitors do their part and if you see someone moving rocks, ask them to please stop.

