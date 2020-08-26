Park rangers: Stop moving rocks in Smoky Mountain streams

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Park Service is asking visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park not disturb the rocks.
Park rangers are seeing more pictures of pathways and dams in creeks and streams that disrupt habitats and the natural flow of the water.
While it might seem harmless it can be dangerous to species who travel down stream, like the hellbender salamander.
With more than 12 million visitors to the park every year, rangers ask that visitors do their part and if you see someone moving rocks, ask them to please stop.
LATEST STORIES
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening more campgrounds, picnic areas Sept. 3
- US service members injured in encounter with Russian convoy in Syria
- Alabama assisted living worker caught on video mocking dead woman, poking her eye
- Memphis Tigers set to play in prime time on ESPN opening night
- Four people arrested after Poplar Plaza shooting