Parents sue over infant’s death in Mississippi child care

OXFORD, Miss. — Parents suing a now-closed Mississippi child care center where their infant died last year allege a worker left their child swaddled and face down on a soft surface before her death.

The Oxford Eagle reports Joe and Jenna Hastings sued the owners of the Mother Goose Daycare in state court on Friday. They seek money damages in the death of Brynlee Renae Hastings, their nine-week-old child, who died last November.

The Hastings allege in the lawsuit that video shows their daughter was left neglected for 35 minutes after being left face down.

A lawyer for the owners of the now-closed center did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.