Parents struggle to care for children with schools closed

The outside of the Children’s Museum of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South parents are scrambling to keep their children entertained as places in the area begin to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak .

Some families made it to the Memphis Children’s Museum on Monday before it closed.

“We are shutting down for now. Today will be our last day,” Executive Director Stewart Burgess said.

Erick Romero brought his two children to the Museum. They planned on being at Disney World today but plans were changed when the park was closed due to the virus.

He says he had to explain to his children why their trip to the happiest place on earth was canceled.

“They had to close down because Mickey wasn’t feeling good,” Romero said.

Other places like the Memphis Zoo are remaining open but only the outside exhibits.

“I would think at some point we will entirely shutdown,” Chief Marketing Officer Nick Harmeier said. “I don’t know that exact date for time yet but it seems to be closing in pretty quickly.”

This as spring break was set to begin and zoo officials estimated 14,000 visitors to come through the gates.

“We are gonna do some fun stuff with our Facebook and social media pages. We still do have the animals here and staff caring for them. So, we will document that and do some live Facebook feeds with it,” Harmeier said.

Places like Main Event and Dave and Busters are popular spots for children. At last check, the Memphis locations are still open.