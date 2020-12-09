Parents of teen accused of shooting, killing young cousin indicted on criminally negligent homicide charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The parents of a young teen who shot and killed his nine-year-old cousin after finding his father’s gun in March have been indicted on charges, the District Attorney’s office said.

Latria Johnson, 28, and Lindsey Williams, 27, were both indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury on criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment charges. Williams was also accused of resisting detention after the incident.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old and Xavier Jackson were left alone inside a home at the Canterbury Woods Apartments in Cordova while their mothers went shopping. The older boy located his father’s gun and said he accidentally pulled the trigger, striking Jackson in the face.

The gun was left unsecured where the children had access to it, authorities said.

