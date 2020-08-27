Parents arrested on murder, child abuse charges after boy allegedly given fentanyl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis parents have been arrested on first-degree murder and child abuse charges after they allegedly gave their 4-year-old son a deadly dose of fentanyl.

Warrants were issued Aug. 21 for Jon Allen and Kristen Raley, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. Allen was taken into custody Thursday from an address in the Wolfchase area. Raley was taken into custody Aug. 21 from a residence in the Nutbush area.

According to the marshal’s service, Raley and Allen gave their son fentanyl in a motel room.

No other details such as date or location was provided, but jail records for Raley indicate the offense date was in 2019.

A photo of Allen was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.