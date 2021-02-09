Parents accused of getting son passport, helping him evade capture, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis parents were arrested after being accused of trying to help their son flee the country to evade capture in connection to a deadly shooting last year.

On November 12, authorities responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Patterson and found Nancy and Emmanuel Madonal dead. Both had been shot multiple times, police said.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they developed Luis Cordero as a person of interest in the homicide.

On November 17, Luis Cordero was arrested on unrelated drug charges. At the time, authorities told his parents, Lucio Cordero and Esther Medina-Ramirez, that their son was facing drug charges and he was also a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

Both parents were told not to leave the area.

According to police, the parents submitted an application for a passport on behalf of their son the next day, indicating to police they intended to help him elude arrest.

An arrest warrant was issued of Luis Cordero on a first-degree murder charge on November 25. Investigators made contact with both parents multiple times, but they refused to tell them where their son was. They were both arrested on Monday and charged with being accessories after the fact.

The warrant for Luis Cordero is still active as of Tuesday morning. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.